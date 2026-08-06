JCCF Transitions to New Leadership

The leadership of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) formally changed on Tuesday (August 4) during a handover ceremony at the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) Auditorium, Up Park Camp, Kingston, where outgoing Commandant, Brigadier the Hon. Errol Johnson, officially transferred command of the organisation to Colonel Nicholas Taylor.

Brigadier Johnson, served as Commandant for nine years, having assumed the post in 2016.

In reflecting on his tenure, Brigadier Johnson highlighted the significant growth and achievements of the JCCF and expressed appreciation to the officers, adult volunteers, cadets and stakeholders whose commitment and support helped to advance the organisation’s mission.

“Together we have made tremendous progress. We have enhanced training programmes, expanded into more schools, increased our strength from just over 2,000 to more than 6,000, and reinforced our core pillars of D.R.I.L.L. – Discipline, Resilience, Integrity, Loyalty and Leadership,” he said.

Brigadier Johnson added that one of the most rewarding aspects of his tenure was witnessing cadets excel in a range of areas, including academics, marine engineering, air training, community service and leadership development.

He thanked the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the Cadet Committee, patrons, regimental commanders, adult volunteers and cadets for their unwavering commitment over the past decade, noting that their support had strengthened the organisation and enabled it to successfully fulfil its mission.

Brigadier Johnson also expressed confidence in Colonel Taylor’s ability to build on the JCCF’s achievements.

“You are taking command of a magnificent institution with a proud history and even greater future. The responsibility is heavy, but the reward of watching our young people transform into confident, disciplined and capable leaders is unmatched,” he said.

Offering words of advice to Colonel Taylor, Brigadier Johnson encouraged him to remain adaptable and resilient in the face of challenges.

“My advice to you is simple: be like water. Keep flowing, keep adapting and keep moving forward. Water never fights obstacles; it flows around them. When it meets a rock, it does not stop, it finds another way,” he said.

Brigadier Johnson urged his successor to embrace change and remain steadfast in pursuing the organisation’s goals. “Learn to adapt. Change direction if needed, but never stop moving. Just like water, persistence always wins in the end,” he added.

In accepting command, Colonel Taylor paid tribute to Brigadier Johnson’s leadership, describing his tenure as transformative and crediting him with strengthening the institution during a period of significant growth and change.

“You led this Force through periods of extraordinary complexity. You held the line when it would have been easier to yield. You shored up this institution when the pressures of the changing world threatened to erode it. You did not simply maintain what existed… you strengthened it. Your service has left a mark that time will not erase. I do not succeed you… [but] continue what you have started,” he added.

Colonel Taylor pledged to build on the strong foundation laid by Brigadier Johnson while further strengthening the JCCF’s role in shaping Jamaica’s young people into responsible citizens and future leaders.