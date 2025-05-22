JCCF Partners with Entities for Labour Day Tree-Planting Initiative

Scores of cadets from the five islandwide regiments of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) will join forces to plant more than 1,100 tree seedlings at various locations across the island on Labour Day, May 23.

The tree-planting initiative will be carried out in collaboration with the Forestry Department’s five regional offices, the lead government agency for managing and conserving Jamaica’s forest resources, and members of the Lions Club of Mona.

Tree-planting activities will be conducted at Up Park Camp in St Andrew, led by cadets from the JCCF Headquarters Regiment and Jamaica Producers’ Farm; Agualta Vale, St Mary, spearheaded by the JCCF Northern Regiment and Commandant, Brigadier Errol Johnson. Planting will also take place at various schools across the island.

Coordinator of the initiative, Winston Smith, told JIS News that the project is part of a broader effort to accelerate national tree planting and contribute to climate change mitigation.

“We thought it fitting that by pooling resources of the various entities that have different strengths, we could get a project which would not only promote tree growth but ultimately have a positive effect on climate change,” he said.

Mr. Smith noted that while the tree-planting project will begin on Labour Day, the initiative is intended to continue for the next three to four years and beyond.

“With the resources we have, I believe we could surpass previous efforts in tree planting in Jamaica,” he added.

Regional Manager of the Southeast Region of the Forestry Department, Andrew Hinds, explained that the initiative aims to promote urban greening, beautification and biodiversity conservation.

Further, he said it aims to improve climate resilience through afforestation and support food security efforts with the planting of fruit trees.

Mr. Hinds said that schools will be a main focus of the programme, noting that cadets at the schools will be responsible for maintaining the trees planted in nine designated areas.

Participating schools include Hope Valley Experimental Primary, William Knibb High, Cornwall College, Innswood High, Seaforth High, Yallahs High, Meadowbrook High School and Fair Prospect High.

He also stated that the Department plans to involve more schools, particularly those with cadet units.

“There are approximately 115 schools with cadet programmes. If we can get these schools in training, in pruning and planting trees, then everyone can gain knowledge about why we are planting and the purpose of the trees in Jamaica, then there is a high probability of the project being a success,” he added.

Labour Day 2025 will be observed on Friday, May 23, under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’ and the slogan, ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.