JCC President says COVID-19 has Highlighted Vulnerability of Informal Economy

Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) President, Lloyd Distant Jr., says the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has highlighted the need for more businesses to be brought into the formal economy.

He said that Government could help these informal operators make the transition, by implementing policy measures.

Speaking during the Rotary Club of Kingston’s digital meeting on Thursday (October 8), Mr. Distant said anecdotal evidence suggests that approximately 60 per cent of Jamaica’s economic activity is informal.

He pointed out that these enterprises often employ fewer than 10 persons, who are undeclared, mostly low-skilled employees without social protection, health or safety benefits.

“In these instances, we find that these employees have very low productivity, low rates of savings and investments, and negligible capital accumulation,” he pointed out, noting that this makes them particularly vulnerable to economic shocks such as COVID-19.

He noted, further, that their informal status precludes them from benefiting from crisis-related short-term financial assistance interventions, such as the Government’s COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

Government provided financial grants to operators in the informal sector to cushion the impact of COVID-19. These included bar operators, hairdressers, taxi operators, barbers, and craft and market vendors.

Mr. Distant lauded the intervention but noted that greater support is required given the size and scale of the informal economy.

He pointed out, however, that given the fact that workers are mostly undeclared, “it makes it virtually impossible for the Government to identify and cover all of these entities and individuals”.

Noting that COVID-19 has “brought out the vulnerabilities of the hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans workers who earn a livelihood in an informal way,” Mr. Distant said that the situation serves as a reminder of the crucial need to make the transition from an informal to a formal economy “a priority area for our national policies”.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, there needs to be a very determined move in that direction,” he stressed.