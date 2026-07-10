JCAA Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification For Civil Aviation Training Institute

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the Quality Management System (QMS) of its Civil Aviation Training Institute (CAATI).

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the authority’s commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and excellence in aviation training.

It follows a rigorous independent audit process, culminating in the approval of JCAA’s audit package by the Executive Committee for ISO 9001:2015 certification and the issuance of a Certificate of Conformity.

The internationally recognised ISO 9001:2015 standard confirms that the QMS implemented within CAATI consistently meets globally accepted requirements for the design, development, and delivery of aviation training programmes.

Acting Director General of the JCAA, Nichole Morgan, welcomed the achievement, describing it as a testament to the Authority’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality management and operational excellence.

“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification for our Civil Aviation Training Institute reflects the dedication, professionalism and hard work of our team. It demonstrates that our quality management processes meet internationally recognised standards and reinforces our commitment to delivering aviation training programmes that are efficient, consistent and continuously improving,” Mrs. Morgan said.

The Acting Director General noted that the certification strengthens Jamaica’s position as a regional leader in civil aviation training while supporting the authority’s broader mission of promoting aviation safety, regulatory excellence and human resource development.

The independent audit process identified several strengths within CAATI’s Quality Management System, reflecting the effectiveness of its documented processes, commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to internationally accepted quality management principles.

The achievement further enhances stakeholder confidence in CAATI’s ability to provide structured, well-managed aviation training programmes that are supported by robust quality assurance processes.

Mrs. Morgan said the JCAA remains committed to fostering a culture of quality, innovation and continuous improvement in support of national, regional and international aviation standards.

The CAATI provides aviation training and professional development programmes designed to strengthen technical competencies across the civil aviation sector. CAATI is the sole local training facility for Jamaica’s air traffic controllers. The current instructors and course developers were also trained at CAATI.