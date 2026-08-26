JBM Hands Over Renovated Orange Park Community Centre

Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) on August 21 handed over the renovated $3.5-million Orange Park Community Centre in Lydford, St. Ann.

The entity restored the facility that had fallen into a state of disrepair after years of underuse.

Following the passage of Hurricanes Beryl (2024) and Melissa (2025), JBM committed to bringing the Centre back to life by undertaking a complete overhaul that began around Labour Day, May 23.

The structure received a new roof, the electrical systems were redone and new bathrooms were installed with fresh plumbing, fixtures, fittings and paintwork throughout.

Managing Director of JBM, Donna Marie Howe, said the handover was a meaningful and symbolic moment for the company, noting that environmental and social responsibility sits at the heart of JBM’s mandate.

“It is a testament to what JBM stands for. We are a mining entity and it is our responsibility to look after the resources we have far and wide, and this is one of those physical structures we look after,” Ms. Howe explained.

She outlined that the Centre is expected to accommodate community meetings, youth programmes, skills training, agricultural sessions, business development activities, homework support and social events.

It will also provide space for farmers, entrepreneurs and young people to exchange information and explore opportunities in agriculture, agribusiness, technology and entrepreneurship, she added.

Ms. Howe pointed out that the facility will be managed through a community committee comprising a president, vice-president, treasurer and a JBM representative.

A management agreement has also been established to guide the use and upkeep of the facility.

“So, economic development meets with the social development and social enterprise, all flourishing together,” Ms. Howe noted.

In a message from Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, delivered by the Ministry’s Principal Director of Mining and Minerals Policy and Development, Dr. Oral Rainford, he said the Community Centre is an important piece of social infrastructure that can help residents turn development into practical opportunities.

The Minister urged residents to take responsibility for the facility, pointing out that its long-term value will depend on how well it is protected and used.

“To the people of Orange Park, this is your space. Protect it. Use it. May the Centre serve generations to come. May it strengthen the community, and may you grow with God,” Mr. Green underscored.

Resident, Annie White Brown, said she was grateful to JBM’s management and staff for renovating and refurbishing the Orange Park Community Centre.

She praised their hard work and pledged that the residents will protect and care for the facility as a cherished gift to the community.