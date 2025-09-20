JBM Announces Plans for Strategic Agro-park Development in St. Ann

Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) has announced plans to invest in the agriculture sector through the development of a new agro-park in St. Ann.

The announcement was made by Managing Director, Donna Marie Howe, during Wednesday’s (September 17) welcome reception for the inaugural Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum (JAIF) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Addressing attendees, Ms. Howe noted JBM’s partnership forged with the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), commencing last September, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to commit 615 acres of land in St. Ann for the agro-park’s development.

She described the initiative as a strategic platform to strengthen Jamaica’s food economy, noting that the land will feature access roads, post-harvest facilities, cold storage, and warehousing.

“Sustainable farming means viable, active, competitive industry for growth. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has identified high-value crops suitable on these lands,” Ms. Howe said.

Noting the agro-park’s strategic location along Jamaica’s north coast, the Managing Director underscored its potential to integrate with the ecotourism sector.

“From fresh produce to agri-processing, matching investors, cooperatives… the global reach, local impact is here,” she stated.

Ms. Howe also highlighted JBM’s 50-year legacy and its strategic efforts to reclaim and repurpose land for agricultural productivity.

“Under our model of reclaim, restructure and repurpose, we restore land, reshape it for more productivity, a breath into new life. It is a triad of strength… where unity of government entities, industries and farmers come together,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, Ms. Howe encouraged participants to leverage the forum’s outcomes to facilitate collaboration, innovation, and the advancement of Jamaica’s agri-business sector.

The forum brought together government officials, private-sector stakeholders, and farmers to explore investment opportunities, technologies, and partnerships that can drive the growth of Jamaica’s agricultural sector.