JBM and Ghana in Discussion to Revive Bauxite Trade

A proposed revival of Jamaica’s long-standing bauxite trade with Ghana could generate an initial US$60 million in business.

Both countries are working to strengthen economic ties through renewed cooperation in the mining sector.

Managing Director of Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM), Donna Marie Howe, told JIS News that discussions are already under way to restore a commercial relationship that once saw Jamaica exporting alumina to Ghana for the production of aluminium.

Ms. Howe explained that talks began in March when Ghana’s public-sector bauxite company visited Jamaica to explore opportunities for renewed collaboration.

“We started talking about how we can rejuvenate getting some more bauxite refined in our Louisiana plant in Gramercy, so it can be shipped to Ghana, so they can do the production of aluminium there,” Ms. Howe outlined.

“So, this would be brilliant for reigniting our Jamaica and Ghana trade commerce,” she added.

She said the initiative has the support of Ghana’s President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, who was in Jamaica on a four-day State Visit, recently.

“The timeline for this is imminent. It is for us now then to just build on those discussions and transition that into an actual agreement,” Ms. Howe stated.

According to her, JBM will continue working with its partners in Louisiana to convert the ongoing discussions into a formal agreement that would benefit both countries.

In the meantime, Ms. Howe pointed out that the partnership is not a new venture but rather the revival of a previously successful trading relationship that has remained dormant for several years.

Beyond mining, she said the renewed engagement between Jamaica and Ghana could create opportunities for wider commercial cooperation in other sectors, including agriculture.

“We have the best premium cocoa here in Jamaica. So, there’s another avenue there of collaboration that we could look to see if we could get some more commerce business from,” Ms. Howe underscored.