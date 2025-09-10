JBDC Provides Training for MSMEs in Data Privacy and Protection Practices

With the growing call for Jamaican businesses to expand into the export market, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) has underscored the importance of data protection as a critical driver of global competitiveness for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

In response, the JBDC recently hosted a two-day workshop under the theme ‘Data Privacy: A Key to Going Global’, which saw 25 MSME exporters receiving training in data privacy and protection practices, to better prepare them to meet both local and international business and regulatory requirements.

The training forms part of the JBDC’s ongoing efforts to equip its clients with the tools needed to strengthen their competitiveness, in alignment with the Corporation’s strategic objectives and Jamaica’s wider export development agenda.

The workshop builds on the framework of the 2020 Jamaica Data Protection Act (JDPA), which reflects global best practices in safeguarding personal data.

Through the JDPA, the Government of Jamaica aims to ensure the protection of citizens’ privacy and the integrity of data held by businesses and other organisations.

The Act requires MSMEs to implement proper technical and organisational measures to prevent unauthorised access, loss, or destruction of personal data.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JBDC, Harold Davis, noted that while Jamaica has taken legislative steps, more needs to be done in terms of adoption.

“Although Jamaica passed the Data Protection Act a few years ago, it has not yet been implemented at the level that it ought to be. The whole business of data privacy and protection is still behind where it should be locally, and this poses challenges for businesses seeking to compete globally,” he explained to JIS News in an interview.

He further emphasised the need for Jamaican exporters to adapt quickly, especially as the Ministry of Industry, Investment & Commerce (MIIC) continues to push for increased exports through initiatives such as trade missions.

“To remain competitive in international trade, our MSMEs must align with global standards, and data privacy is now a critical part of that alignment,” Mr. Davis added.

The JBDC remains committed to providing the knowledge, training, and support necessary to help Jamaican businesses scale globally, while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.