JBDC ‘In Concert’ On Thursday

Story Highlights The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will be hosting a virtual event on Thursday (April 2) to connect with cultural and creative industry players.

The JBDC ‘In Concert' event, being held in collaboration with the British Council, will be facilitated via the ZOOM online meeting platform. It will begin at 10:00 a.m.

JBDC’s Corporate Communications Manager, Suzette Campbell, told JIS News that the event, under the topic ‘Virtualising Your Business’, aims to “spur creatives into online action amidst changes in the business environment”.

“The JBDC In Concert is part of a series of virtual events that the organisation will be arranging to stay connected with their stakeholders as the country is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she noted.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the JBDC, Harold Davis, told JIS News that there are various aspects to the cultural and creative industry, which will be explored during the virtual session.

“In Concert is not just about performance. It is about our concerted effort with the British Council, our other partners and the creatives themselves. This is a huge sector and we need all hands on deck to transform it. The most effective way to achieve that is by doing it ‘In Concert’,” he said.

The panellists for JBDC In Concert are Seretse Small from the Avant Academy of Music, Alicia Lyttle of Internet Income Jamaica, the British Council’s Jherane Patmore, and marketing consultant Marlon Campbell.

Persons can indicate their interest by filling out a form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepnXas4GX3gXUDfWndfgGmJwwwJCQKJypefMF5K-0UNxgG1g/viewform.

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica.