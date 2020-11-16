JBDC Encourages Gift And Craft Entrepreneurs To Forge Collaborations To Maximise Business Out-Turns

Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Marketing Service Manager, Janine Taylor, is encouraging gift and craft entrepreneurs to forge collaborations in order to maximise their operations and out-turns.

Speaking at a recent ‘JBDC Virtual Gift & Craft Biz Zone’ session, under the theme ‘Global Case Studies in Successful Craft Development’, Ms. Taylor advocated the collaboration of entrepreneurs to produce quantities, share ideas and build value chains.

“One of the main things that you will see coming out of case studies is how critical collaboration was for the success of some countries and their ability to have a robust gift and craft industry. The method of collaboration, whether it is sharing knowledge, producing together or procuring materials together, shows that collaboration is key,” she explained.

Ms. Taylor suggested that business operators join a group or association and discuss ideas and exchange knowledge, based on their unique experiences.

She further indicated that social networks provide good support and can strengthen lobbying efforts.

“In some case studies, because of the collaboration of small firms, they were able to tackle export in the same way that a large firm would whether they are working together to fulfil the quality dynamic or they were going to niche markets where they can attract high value. You can collaborate to access a particular buyer,” the Marketing Manager further outlined.

Additionally, Ms. Taylor said gift and craft stakeholders should work on formalising their operations, pointing out that entities whose operations are regularised are better able to access government support and are more appealing to international buyers.

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica.

The JBDC Virtual Gift & Craft Biz Zone series addresses issues that have been identified in the craft sector and is tailored to their needs.