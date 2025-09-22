JBDC Accelerates MSME Digital Transformation under EU-Funded Initiative

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) has ramped up efforts to drive the digital transformation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with at least 500 businesses set to digitise one internal process this year under the European Union (EU)-funded ‘Digital Jamaica’ Project.

The three-year initiative, launched in 2023, is managed by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and aims to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions across the MSME sector.

Targeted areas include e-payments, payroll, human resource systems, customer relationship management software, e-commerce, contracts, invoicing, and vendor management.

JBDC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Harold Davis, underscored the programme’s role in equipping entrepreneurs with the requisite tools and competencies to navigate and succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace.

“One of the critical areas for them to master is being able to operate in a digital environment. That means using digital solutions to transform the value of their business, to communicate with suppliers and their marketplace, to trade effectively, and to conduct financial transactions. The world has already moved there, and we need to get there too,” he said.

Mr. Davis noted that the findings of a survey conducted at the start of the project revealed that only 32 per cent of local MSMEs were comfortable using digital solutions, with the majority of engagement confined to social media platforms.

“With the support of the EU, we embarked on the Digital Jamaica Project to move that needle, because it is essential if our MSMEs are to compete internationally and grow sustainably,” he added.

For her part, Manager for JBDC’s Project Management and Research Department, Chantol Dormer, noted that while training remains central to the programme, the current phase is focused on helping MSMEs implement practical solutions to improve their operations.

“This year, we are targeting 500 MSMEs who will be assisted to digitally transform one of their internal processes. That can be anything, from as simple as us helping them with their social media to something more complex like implementing a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system,” she explained.

In its inaugural year (2024–2025), the Digital Jamaica Project surpassed expectations, training approximately 1,200 entrepreneurs islandwide—well above the initial target of 700.

The broader objective is to equip 2,700 MSMEs with the tools and competencies for digitisation, digitalisation, and full digital transformation by 2026.

Ms. Dormer emphasised that the JBDC acknowledges the diverse levels of digital readiness across the MSME sector.

As such, the project does not take a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. Instead, each intervention is carefully tailored to meet the specific needs and challenges of participating businesses.

“Every business is different. For some, it may be implementing e-payments or online invoicing, while for others, payroll or vendor management is the priority. Our role is to guide them through the process so that the technology chosen truly addresses their pain points and delivers measurable impact,” Ms. Dormer said.

She explained that businesses must complete training sessions through to the digital transformation stage and meet key eligibility criteria—such as formal registration—before being shortlisted for support.

A subsequent digital assessment identifies operational gaps and informs the prioritisation of tailored solutions.

“Once we’ve done that, the assessment gives us a full landscape of where they are, and when we implement the tool, we are bridging at least one of those gaps,” Ms. Dormer noted, adding that post-implementation support is also provided.

She further explained, that “because there is no cost to MSMEs participating in the project and we are utilising funds from the Government of Jamaica and the European Union, we want to ensure that businesses selected are registered and viable.”

For more information on the Digital Jamaica project, persons may visit www.jbdc.net/digitaljamaica.