JAS Official Says Agriculture is Poised for More Growth

With massive Government investments in irrigation systems for farmers, a senior farm leader believes the agricultural sector is poised for greater development and growth.

Outgoing First Vice-President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Denton Alvaranga, told JIS News that with irrigation expansion and other support from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the sector should do well.

Mr. Alvaranga said he was encouraged by the produce he saw on display at the recent 69th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

“The potential is tremendous, and I am very encouraged, very excited about that. When I look at the small ruminant sector, incentives that are coming from RADA, in terms of land preparation and planting material, things are heading in the right direction,” he said in a post Denbigh show interview.

Mr. Alvaranga, who was honoured by the JAS at the show for his more than 35 years’ contribution to the agricultural industry, serving with the Ministry, and retired as the Parish Manager for St. Andrew, said the support being provided through various agencies “will boost production”.

The St. Elizabeth-based Pedro Plains irrigation scheme will shortly come on stream, while more than $300 million has been budgeted for the 2023/24 financial year to conduct activities for a major irrigation scheme, which will see water being lifted from the Black River to the Pedro Plains of St. Elizabeth Southern.

“I am heartened to see the many youths and women who are involved in farming,” Mr. Alvaranga said, noting that while he will not be seeking re-election, his association will continue with the JAS, especially in Clarendon, where he resides and operates his farm.

Custos of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, who describes himself as a “farmer, JAS and RADA man”, said Mr. Alvaranga deserves the recognition because he has served the farming sector with distinction and has been “successful in keeping Denbigh going”.

Meanwhile, President of the JAS, Lenworth Fulton, said Mr. Alvaranga has volunteered for the Jamica 4-H Clubs and other organisations, and the honor is an “appreciation” for the time that he has given to build the agricultural sector.

“Unless you motivate people, others won’t join in to give voluntary work,” Mr. Fulton said.

The JAS has a mission to ensure the protection and promotion of farmers’ interests through a “vigorous, independent and financially viable organisation” and providing services to farmers and assisting them to gain access to resources provided by the Government and other agencies.