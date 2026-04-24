JARVA Continues to Advance Effort to Reduce and Phase Out Harmful Refrigerants

The Jamaica Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Ventilation Association (JARVA) continues to play a critical role in advancing Jamaica’s efforts to reduce and, ultimately, phase out harmful refrigerants.

President of JARVA, Horace Nelson, underscored the Association’s commitment during a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, on refrigerant recovery and recycling initiatives.

Mr. Nelson explained that JARVA represents a broad cross-section of the industry, including suppliers, technicians, contractors, and end users, with a membership base of approximately 3,000 individuals.

He noted that the Association works closely with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Government to support the phased reduction of ozone-depleting substances and other harmful refrigerants.

“Our responsibility is to assist in ensuring that the sector complies with national policies, including the quota system for refrigerant imports, while promoting best practices in recovery, recycling and reuse,” he said.

Mr. Nelson emphasised the importance of proper handling and management of refrigerants, noting that many substances used in the industry can pose environmental and safety risks if not managed correctly.

“Technicians must understand not only how to use refrigerants but also the dangers associated with them, including toxicity and high pressure,” he said, adding that “this knowledge is critical to protecting both the environment and public safety”.

A key focus of JARVA’s work is the development of a highly skilled and disciplined workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the industry.

Mr. Nelson pointed out that modern refrigeration technicians are required to possess a diverse skillset, including mechanical, electrical, welding, plumbing, and electronic competencies.

“It takes a well-rounded technician to effectively manage refrigeration systems and support the transition away from harmful substances,” he noted.

The Association also supports improved tracking and management of recovered refrigerants, helping to build accountability and strengthen compliance with national and international standards.

Through ongoing collaboration with key stakeholders, JARVA continues to play a pivotal role in aligning industry practices with Jamaica’s environmental objectives.

The JARVA President further highlighted that increased training, adherence to established procedures, and a stronger culture of professionalism are contributing to meaningful progress in the sector.

“What we are seeing now is a more disciplined industry – one that is increasingly aligned with the Government’s goals for phasing out harmful refrigerants and protecting the environment,” he said.