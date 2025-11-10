JAPHI Urges Extreme Caution in Wake of Hurricane Melissa

The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) is urging citizens, particularly those living in western and southern parishes, to exercise extreme caution in the aftermath of Category Five Hurricane Melissa.

JAPHI President, Michael Myers, has issued a stern warning against contact with floodwaters, emphasising that residents must not walk, wade, or swim through inundated areas under any circumstances.

He noted that floodwaters are likely contaminated with hidden debris, hazardous chemicals, and raw sewage originating from inundated farmlands, industrial zones, and compromised septic systems.

“Hence, floodwaters at this time are contaminated with harmful bacteria, including E. coli (Escherichia coli), which can cause fatal illnesses. There is also the Leptospira bacteria responsible for Leptospirosis, and there are also bacteria that can cause skin infection,” Mr. Myers explained.

The JAPHI President also urged the public to exercise caution with their water supply. In light of damage to several water mains, he advised that water from taps or community tanks should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

He added that water may also be treated with household bleach and left to stand for 30 minutes to reduce the risk of gastroenteritis and other waterborne diseases.

“Additionally, we encourage residents to discard food items contaminated with flood waters [and] to use perishable items quickly before spoilage. Do not sell spoiled food items to the public. Please take every precaution at this time,” Mr. Myers emphasised.

Meanwhile, JAPHI is urging residents to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites in and around their homes to help curb the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever.

“We encourage everyone, at this time, to play their part. Yes, we are grieving… but stay safe and let us rebuild together,” Mr. Myers underscored.