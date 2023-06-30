Japan Provides $428M to Bolster the JCF’s Mobility

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is to receive a major boost to its mobility following the provision of approximately $428 million in grant aid from the Government of Japan.

The sum, which is equivalent to 400 million Japanese Yen, is being provided through Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme and will be used to purchase five ambulances and 33 pickups for the JCF.

During a signing ceremony on Friday (June 30) for the exchange of notes between both governments at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, pointed out that Japan has been a dependable and long-standing partner of Jamaica and has supported the country’s development in several areas.

“This latest iteration of support speaks volumes of our shared values and shared economic model, structure, goals and aims,” the Minister said.

The funds will come through the Consolidated Fund, which, according to Dr. Clarke, is a testimony to the years of reforms and improvements that have been made in Jamaica’s public financial management.

“It is because Jamaica has a strong record of fiscal management that meets international standards that governments feel comfortable to provide budget support to our country,” he stated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, in her remarks, said the grant represents another milestone in the special relationship between the Government and people of Japan and the Government and people of Jamaica.

“These funds will significantly improve our ability to effectively tackle criminality across the length and breadth of Jamaica and to better respond to emergency situations, Mrs. Johnson Smith said.

She added, “Jamaica is very serious about addressing crime, and Japan is showing how much they’re willing to partner and support our serious efforts.”

In his address, Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi noted, “Today marks the beginning of another new cooperation on the security front. This grant aid programme is aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s capacity for stabilising society.”

He affirmed that Japan stands in solidarity with Jamaica as “we are well aware that crime and violence [are] a growing concern and… the biggest challenge that Jamaica is facing at present”.

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, revealed that the parishes/areas that are set to be beneficiaries of the pickups include St. Catherine North (3), St. Thomas (2), St. Andrew North (2), St. Andrew South (1), St. Mary (2), Portland (2), Westmoreland (3), St. James (3), St. Elizabeth (2), Clarendon (3), Hanover (2), Trelawny (2), and Kingston East (1). Additionally, the Specialised Operations Branch will receive two of the vehicles.

The ambulances will be used to support emergency relief activities by the JCF’s medical services branch to transport sick and/or injured members of the Force. One unit will be deployed to each of the JCF’s five areas.

Jamaica and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1964.