Japan Praised for Aiding Jamaica in Reducing Major Crimes and Murders

The Government of Japan is being hailed for its role in assisting Jamaica to drive down major crimes, particularly murders.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jacqueline Green-Scaffe, says Japan’s continued generosity through grants, equipment and goodwill has fortified the security forces’ capacity not just to fight crime but to build stronger communities.

She was speaking during a handover ceremony for five maritime patrol vessels donated by the Japanese Government, at the JDF Coast Guard Base in Port Royal, Kingston, on Thursday (April 10).

ACP Greene-Scaffe said the provision of inshore patrol vessels “is a powerful demonstration of what cooperation and mutual respect between nations can achieve”.

“These vessels now entrusted to the JCF will significantly strengthen our ability to secure our maritime domain. In this regard, they will serve as another layer of protection for the people of Jamaica, fortifying our shared mission to ensure a safe and secure society,” she stated.

The senior officer noted that the vessels are the latest show of support from the Japanese Government, which has consistently provided aid to Jamaica.

“Only recently, the Jamaica Constabulary Force received a number of vehicles under the same partnership, assets that have already been integrated into our operations. These vehicles are enhancing mobility and have made a tangible impact on the ground,” ACP Greene-Scaffe indicated.

She said the vehicles have contributed meaningfully to crime-fighting efforts, assisting the police in the strategic deployment of personnel and resources across key areas, which, in turn, has been pivotal in driving down major crimes, including homicides.

“Security is not achieved in isolation. It is built on networks of trust, on cooperation across sectors and, yes, on the steady hand of diplomacy,” the senior officer added.

She noted, further, that the partnership between Jamaica and Japan demonstrates how international development assistance aligned with local priorities can yield outcomes that save lives and safeguard futures.

ACP Greene-Scaffe expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan on the JCF’s behalf, noting that the organisation anticipates continued collaboration, “not only as allies in development but also as partners in peace”.

The role played by the Japanese Government in bolstering Jamaica’s security infrastructure was further emphasised by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

“We have had some successes, and I commend the security forces (the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and JCF) for the efforts they have put in and the time they have put in and for the use they have made of the assets we have been provided with. We will have to put in more [assets], and we appreciate the contribution of the Japanese Government to strengthen our security teams. We will continue to work to ensure that we have a safe country,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Japan’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, noted that the island’s declining murder rate is “very good news”.

“I’d like to congratulate Minister Chang, Police Commissioner, Dr. [Kevin] Blake and [Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)], Vice Admiral Wemyss-Gorman, and all the JCF and the JDF staff on the very promising news which Prime Minister [Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew] Holness announced. That is to say, the murder rate in Jamaica, so far, this year declined about 35 per cent compared to last year, in addition to the decline of 19 per cent in 2024 and the decline of seven per cent in 2023,” he stated.

Ambassador Atsumi said he is happy to think that Japan’s cooperation with Jamaica contributed to the reduction in crime and violence.

He urged the Government to continue working to reduce the murder rate and other major crimes, so that Jamaica can become one of the safest places in the world.