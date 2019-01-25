JANAAC to Accredit 50 Inspection Bodies in 2019

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC), Sharonmae Shirley, says the organisation is targeting the accreditation of 50 inspection bodies for 2019.

Speaking with JIS News, Mrs. Shirley said they are aiming to get the standards of local and regional inspection bodies aligned with international standards.

“Inspection body accreditation means allowing a third party (JANAAC) to come in and assess your technical competence, independence, impartiality and ensure companies are using the right methods to complete their tasks. We want to make sure that the businesses’ staff are qualified through training and experience and ensure that the code of conduct for the organisation is such that it will guarantee the safety of your clients,” the CEO explained.

Having identified the need for inspection bodies locally and regionally to be accredited, Mrs. Shirley said the agency is aiming to accredit 50 inspection bodies per year for the next five to 10 years.

“Getting more inspection bodies to be accredited will revolutionise entire industries, as we know that it is quality work, because they are adhering to international standards. We want to have safe buildings, roads and bridges, and in order for us to do that, we have to hold the persons accountable,” she said.

An agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JANAAC is the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean.