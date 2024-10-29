JANAAC Provides Streamlined Accreditation Process

The JANAAC Global Accreditation remains dedicated to facilitating a streamlined approach, ensuring that organisations seeking accreditation can efficiently navigate the journey towards compliance with various international standards.

Providing details on the accreditation process, Senior Director, Accreditation, Training and Quality Management at JANAAC, Dr. Yvette Castell, said that it begins with a client inquiry, after which JANAAC provides a comprehensive accreditation information package.

This package includes an application form that clients can submit along with their Quality Management System (QMS) documents when they are ready to embark on this crucial journey.

Dr. Castell was speaking at the recent official virtual Accreditation Awards Ceremony for the Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc. in Grenada.

The facility is the first and only medical testing laboratory in Grenada to be accredited by JANAAC to the ISO15189:2012 standard.

Following submission, JANAAC conducts a thorough review of the documents, culminating in a document review report detailing the client’s readiness for the on-site assessment.

The Senior Director further informed that should any findings arise during this assessment, clients are expected to address these issues promptly.

JANAAC’s assessment team will verify the implementation of corrective actions, ensuring that the quality management system meets all accreditation requirements.

Upon completion of the assessment “the Accreditation Evaluation Committee will recommend the client’s readiness to the Accreditation Council for ratification”, Dr. Castell noted further.

Successful applicants will then receive an accreditation award package, which includes the official certificate, a licence agreement, and other essential documents.

JANAAC will also update its website to reflect the accreditation status of new clients or any re-accreditation updates for existing clients.

The accreditation process is supported by ongoing evaluation with annual interim assessments conducted over a three-year period.

In the fourth year, clients will undergo re-accreditation to ensure the continuous maintenance of their accreditation systems.

Dr. Castell said it is important to recognise that the accreditation process involves associated costs.

“The application form, when submitted, will be accompanied by a non-refundable application fee of US$1,000, with additional costs determined by the specific scope of activity for which a conformity assessment body seeks accreditation,” said the Senior Director.

Persons interested in having their businesses accredited or seeking more information about the accreditation process, may visit the JANAAC website at https://www.janaac.gov.jm/ or call 876-968-7790.