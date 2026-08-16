JamSafe App to Be Developed at No Cost to the Government

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says Amber Innovations decision to develop the JamSafe app at no cost to the Government, represents a significant contribution to Jamaica’s efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV).

The application, which has an initial value of $80 million, is being developed by Amber Innovations on behalf of the Ministry, in collaboration with the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

“We have been able to convince Amber, not only because I think I’m a convincing negotiator, but because of their corporate conscience and the commitment that they have made to Jamaica, that we have been able to have Amber agree to developing this app, and it does not cost the government of Jamaica or this ministry $1,” she said.

Minister Grange made the disclosure during a meeting and contract-signing ceremony held the Ministry’s headquarters in New Kingston on August 14.

She said Amber’s contribution demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting national priorities and assisting the Government in its response to GBV.

The Minister said the initiative would strengthen the support available to persons affected by GBV.

“I want to express our sincere appreciation to Amber for partnering with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport and the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force), because the JCF role in this is also very important,” she said.

She said the partnership demonstrates how private sector support can assist in advancing initiatives aimed at addressing pressing social issues.

Minister Grange also acknowledged the Bureau of Gender Affairs, along with the Ministry’s legal, ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and communications teams, for their work in shaping the initiative and ensuring that the proposed platform reflects Jamaica’s operational realities.

She said the Government will now work with Amber and other stakeholders as the application moves into the development phase.

“There is still important work ahead… as we move into development. We will continue working closely with our partners to ensure that JamSafe is safe, accessible, responsive, and cantered on the needs of the people it is intended to serve,” Minister Grange said.

She expressed confidence that the partnership will result in a practical tool to support Jamaicans affected by gender-based violence, adding that, “I look forward to seeing JamSafe move from this agreement into a tool that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of Jamaicans”.