JAMRROC Chair Outlines Plan To Monitor Post-Disaster Reconstruction

Chair of the Jamaica Reconstruction and Resilience Oversight Committee (JAMRROC), Professor Peter Blair Henry, has committed to publishing quarterly updates on the agency’s work, aimed at ensuring maximum economic and social returns for the country as it monitors and oversees Jamaica’s post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

JAMRROC will provide oversight for the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA), the body responsible for coordinating Jamaica’s post-Hurricane Melissa reconstruction efforts and advancing the country’s long-term resilience-building agenda.

“We have been imbued with the power, the authority, the dispensation to be portfolio monitors, and we will shine a light. Our goal is to create an environment in which everyone has the same information,” Professor Henry affirmed.

In a special interview with Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Giovanni Dennis, at Jamaica House on July 29, where he outlined JAMRROC’s public communication strategy, Professor Henry said that, in addition to publishing quarterly reports, the committee will establish an online platform and undertake direct community engagement.

“We will build a portal with information on the portfolio that will be in the public domain… that everyone can see. It won’t be like Twitter… it’s not going to be day-by-day updates but as new information is relevant, we’ll make it available. I personally will be doing physical outreach to make sure that people know that we care,” he informed.

“We will monitor the portfolio and we will produce information that will allow the public, NaRRA, the Government of Jamaica, and Jamaicans to observe what the portfolio looks like in terms of what are the expected economic and social returns associated with the projects that are being selected,” the Chair further explained.

Professor Henry said JAMRROC will monitor selected projects, tracking implementation timelines, budgets and other key indicators to ensure returns on investment.

He noted that there are “lots of pieces to this picture”, and that JAMRROC’s role will be to break those pieces down into understandable, bite-sized elements, enabling citizens to assess for themselves whether the nation’s reconstruction efforts are on track.

“Most importantly, we will be portfolio monitors and providers of information for the Jamaican public to see and understand what projects have been selected, when they’re selected, what are the prospects of those projects, are they on course, and does the portfolio have enough economic projects… projects with high economic returns… in addition to projects with high social rates of return,” Professor Henry outlined.

He emphasised that one of his primary objectives is to ensure that fiscal discipline and economic stability are maintained throughout the transformation process.

“Fiscal discipline must be maintained… but fiscal discipline doesn’t mean austerity. Fiscal discipline means spending in a way that is productive… [making] sure that every dollar that’s spent on public investment, whether that be roads, schools, hospitals, electricity, or sanitation, that the maximum social and economic value is attained,” Professor Henry stated.

He noted that the country must now focus on developing a portfolio of projects capable of generating sustained economic activity.

“You have enough of those projects with high economic rates of return so that, even as you are making those public investments, your debt to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio doesn’t rise too quickly,” the JAMRROC Chair explained.

He further highlighted the importance of leveraging private investment, particularly through equity financing, to maximise the impact of government resources.

Meanwhile, Professor Henry emphasised that JAMRROC’s mission is to promote accountability and transparency.

He said JAMRROC will enable the public “to hold decision-makers accountable for delivering the future that every Jamaican deserves”.