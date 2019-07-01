JAMPRO Leading Jamaican Trade Mission to Trinidad and Tobago

Story Highlights Seven Jamaican manufacturers and suppliers of food, personal care and irrigation products will be a part of a trade mission to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at increasing exports to regional markets.

The engagement, to be led by executives of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), takes place from July 1 to 4 and will see local suppliers engaging Trinidadian stakeholders and producers.

The participating entities are: Caribbean Cream Limited, Crafton Holdings Limited, Continental Baking Company, Sankhard Company Limited, Seprod Limited, Wisynco, and Isratech Jamaica Limited.

Manager for JAMPRO’s Agribusiness Department, Marlene Porter, told JIS News that the mission is intended to generate trade leads and present the opportunity for Jamaican entities to better understand the Trinidadian market and forge relationships with stakeholders there.

Mrs. Porter noted that the first day of the mission will begin with an opening ceremony to be attended by Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Ambassador Arthur Williams, who will bring greetings.

Other participants include representatives from the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, who will share perspectives on market trends; new JMEA President, Richard Pandohie; and Trinidad’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Senator the Hon. Paula Goupieskoon, who will deliver the keynote address.

Other persons slated to attend the opening ceremony are representatives of the Plant Quarantine Division, standards body, sister agencies ExporTT and Invest TT, and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association.