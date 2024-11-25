JAMPRO Hosts Investment Forum

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) recently hosted its Local Direct Investment Forum, under the theme: ‘Jamaica Business Gateway: Unlocking Economic Potential Through Digital Transformation’.

Held in the Business Auditorium at its Head Office at 18 Trafalgar Road, in Kingston, the forum provided key insights into how Jamaica’s business landscape is evolving through innovative solutions like the Jamaica Business Gateway (JBG) online platform.

It also addressed the critical need for better understanding of the regulatory processes to promote efficiency in business interactions with government agencies.

Acting Manager of JAMPRO’s Investment Facilitation Department, Latoya Dawes, emphasised the importance of improving investor knowledge of processes, such as business permits, licensing, and approvals, which have often caused delays in project implementation.

“We found that many investors and exporters were either misinformed or unaware of the processes involved, which has hindered the timely implementation of their projects. As such, this forum was created to address those gaps by engaging directly with stakeholders and providing much-needed clarity on the steps involved,” Mrs. Dawes explained.

Since 2018, JAMPRO has held annual forums, covering a wide range of topics critical to the successful implementation of investment projects in key sectors, such as tourism, agro-business, global digital services, manufacturing, and logistics.

This year the spotlight was on the JBG platform, an innovative tool designed to streamline the process of obtaining government approvals and licences.

The platform was developed as part of the Government of Jamaica’s commitment to digital transformation and to enhance the investor experience.

It enables users to start applications for permits and licences online, register investment projects, and access a range of business-related services from various government agencies, all in one place.

Outlining the vision behind the platform, which began as a concept in 2016-2017, Project Manager for the JBG initiative, Janene Chin, said it has since evolved into a critical asset for business facilitation.

“Many of us have had the experience of needing to apply for something and you would go to one government office, and they’ll give you a piece of paper to go to another office, which can be quite frustrating,” she said.

“The JBG eliminates these inefficiencies by providing a single platform where investors can access all the necessary information and complete transactional processes without the need for in-person visits,” Mrs. Chin added.

The Project Manager also informed that the JBG is part of the broader Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project, funded by the World Bank and managed by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

She noted that the JBG’s design not only simplifies business processes, but plays a part in improving Jamaica’s competitiveness on the global stage.

“Economic growth and competitiveness is a key pillar, as through the Gateway we are improving the investment climate, as we are simplifying the way business registration and facilitation happens,” Mrs. Chin explained.

The Gateway also helps to reduce bureaucratic red tape in business related processes, by streamlining how things are done on the JBG.

“By reducing bureaucratic red tape and enhancing the efficiency of business registrations and investment facilitation, the JBG helps create a more favourable environment for investment in Jamaica,” Mrs. Chin said.

For further information on how to do business in Jamaica, persons may visit the JBG website at http://jamaicabusinessgateway.com/.