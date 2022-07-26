JAMPRO Gets New Chairman

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) has announced Melanie Subratie as the new Chairman for the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Ms. Subratie’s appointment took effect on Monday, July 25, following the resignation of Senator Don Wehby on Friday, July 15.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Government from the London School of Economics and previously worked as a consultant in Deloitte and Touche’s Financial Services Division before returning to Jamaica.

Currently serving as Vice Chairman of Musson Jamaica Limited, Ms. Subratie has overseen the creation of more than 535,000 square feet of business process outsourcing (BPO) commercial real estate.

She is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanley Motta Limited, which has the region’s only all-female Board of Directors.

Additionally, Ms. Subratie is a keen angel investor and sits on the board of BookFusion and is a Board member of First Angels.

Since its inception, First Angels has managed 16 rounds of investments with a total of US$2 million for start-up companies in Jamaica.

In her new role as Chairman, Ms. Subratie will lead the JAMPRO Board and wider agency in the development and implementation of strategies to assist in attracting investors to be master and subsidiary developers in special economic zones (SEZ) across various sectors and industries.

These include manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, information and communication technologies (ICT), tourism, film, BPO, knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and IT process outsourcing (ITO).

Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, in congratulating Ms. Subratie, said that “Melanie is an astute business leader, with an impressive career spanning 20 years of both operational and strategic roles in insurance, information technology, telecoms, food distribution and manufacturing”.

He added that her appointment is strategically aligned with the Ministry’s drive to sharpen Jamaica’s enhanced focus on growing exports, manufacturing, and creative service capacities, to support substantial growth in export revenue and local employment.

Ms. Subratie has also worked on several other projects, with a particular emphasis on the development of technology and coding skills among Jamaican youth.

Minister Hill said that “her work as cofounder and chair of the Jamaican Girls Coding and Freedom Skatepark is credit to her commitment to Jamaica’s orange economy, particularly in film and animation – a significant area of focus for JAMPRO.”

Underscoring his confidence in her appointment, he said: “We expect that Melanie will use her considerable business experience to support JAMPRO in becoming a best-in-class business enabler and promotions agency, to support Jamaica’s growth in foreign exchange earnings and in the employment of a great many more Jamaicans”.