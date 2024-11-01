Jamaica’s Tourism Supports a Vast Economic Network

Tourism in Jamaica drives a vast economic network that reaches far beyond hotel occupancy, supporting industries and livelihoods across the island.

President of Trade Sales for Unique Vacations, United States, Garth Laird, highlighted the impact of the sector, while addressing Sandals’ 20th USA Travel Advisor Golf Tournament awards ceremony held at Sandals Ochi in St. Ann on October 28.

Mr. Laird noted that every tourist who books a room, visits a local restaurant, or takes part in an excursion, indirectly supports a vast network of local workers and stakeholders.

“So, you see infrastructure in the airport, the redcap porters, they get a piece of the pie. The bus drivers, they get a piece of the pie. You’re talking about farmers; they get a piece of the pie; team members that are here that take transportation to work, they get a piece of the pie. You have to buy cars and other motor vehicles for transportation,” he pointed out.

Moreover, he said that the tax on tourism activities directly supports government initiatives and public services to enhance the visitor experience, thus creating a cycle of growth in the country.

In a significant push to strengthen tourism ties, Jamaica has hosted approximately 1,200 travel advisors since September.

From October 13 to 20 more than 400 travel advisors from around the world visited the country as part of an initiative dubbed ‘Sandals Jamaica Love Tour 2024’ in collaboration with various public and private-sector entities.

Mr. Laird noted that the approximately 80 travel advisors from across the US who took part in the golf tournament, held at Sandals Golf Upton Estate Country Club in St. Ann, will further serve as ambassadors for Jamaica’s tourism industry in their home markets.

The tournament has become a much-anticipated event that allows travel advisors to engage with Jamaica’s growing golf scene and sell the island to their clients.

Travel Advisor, David Anderson, noted the remarkable transformation of the golf course over the past decade.

“It’s amazing…the golf course is improving yearly. Every time we’ve been back, it is [better],” Mr. Anderson said.

His sentiment was echoed by his colleague, David Schutz, who said that by organising events such as these, Jamaica creates advocates who promote the island’s tourism and hospitality.