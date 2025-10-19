Jamaica’s Spirit Defined By Courage, Creativity And Resilience – Minister Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says Jamaica’s enduring story of courage, creativity and resilience continues to define the spirit of the nation.

Speaking during the National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Service, held at the Church of the Apostolic Faith in Waterloo, Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth on Sunday (October 19), Ms. Grange said the National Heritage Week theme, ‘Celebrating a Proud and Bold Heritage’, serves as a powerful reminder of Jamaica’s identity as descendants of heroes and heroines.

“Our story, the story of Jamaica, is one of resilience. From the Maroons who fought for freedom in the hills, to the labourers who toiled for justice and equal rights, to the dreamers who envisioned independence, our people have always risen with courage and determination,” the Minister said.

She also underscored that Jamaica’s boldness and strength are enduring traits inherited from ancestors who refused to yield in the face of adversity.

“We honour our past, celebrate the strength of our culture, and boldly carry forward the legacy entrusted to us by generations who refused to yield in the face of oppression. That is why, as Jamaicans, we say we are ‘boasy’, because our ancestors were proud and fierce, no matter what came their way,” the Minister pointed out.

Ms. Grange added that Jamaica’s heritage lives on, not only through its cherished symbols and monuments, but in the creativity and compassion of its people.

“Our heritage is reflected in the compassion we show to each other and the creativity that shines through all we do, especially in our music, our dance, our art, and the culture we give to the world,” she stated.

The Minister called on Jamaicans to ensure that future generations understand and appreciate their roots.

“We must teach our children the value of their identity and the stories of Nanny of the Maroons, Paul Bogle, Marcus Garvey, George William Gordon, Sam Sharpe, Sir Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley, so they may walk proudly in their footsteps,” she emphasised.

Ms. Grange also reminded Jamaicans that the National Heritage Week celebrations are not only about honouring the past, but also about a recommitment to nation-building.

“Our heritage is alive, and it calls us to preserve what makes Jamaica special, to continue to shape a brighter future, and to live with gratitude and purpose,” she stated.