Jamaica’s Resilience Will Be On Show This Winter Tourist Season

As the December 15 start of the 2024-2025 winter season commences, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is expressing optimism and confidence in the island’s ability to adapt to and overcome any challenges.

“We have a rich legacy of overcoming adversity and this winter, we will showcase that resilience to the world,” he says.

Speaking with JIS News about what many are expecting to be a bumper winter season, he says the confidence comes from years of hard work, meticulous planning and a collective vision for growth.

He notes that the sector is battle-hardened from successfully navigating various challenges over the years, including a once in a lifetime pandemic, each time emerging with “resilience and renewed vigour”.

“It should not be lost on anyone that it wasn’t so long ago that we were grappling with a climate of uncertainty. It should also not be lost on anyone that we have had a history of overcoming challenges, dating back decades, and have always found a way to bounce back stronger. That has been one of the defining legacies of the tourism industry,” he says.

Highlighting pivotal events that have shaped Jamaica’s tourism landscape, Minister Bartlett notes that following the September 11 attacks in 2001, when global travel plummeted, Jamaica managed to limit the decline in arrivals to a mere five per cent.

“This was achieved as cruise ships rerouted to ports closer to the United States, yet the island’s proactive measures helped maintain its tourism viability. We learned early on that our response to crises would define our future,” he notes.

“Similarly, during the SARS outbreak in 2003, Jamaica swiftly implemented health protocols and confidence-building measures designed to reassure travelLers. The Government’s adaptive strategies were instrumental in mitigating the impact of the global health crises on tourism. We recognised that our visitors’ safety was paramount, and we acted decisively,” he says.

He notes that the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 presented yet another hurdle, as soaring fuel prices and economic instability threatened tourism globally, adding that once again, Jamaica adapted, promoting value and exploring new markets to attract visitors.

“In times of crisis, we have always found a way to innovate and to appeal to a broader audience,” he points out.

The Minister also highlights “the unprecedented challenges posed by the greatest pandemic known to man” (COVID-19) which, he says, “showcased Jamaica’s ability to unite in crisis”.

“The pandemic tested us like never before, but it also brought out our best,” Mr. Bartlett adds, praising the collaborative spirit that emerged during this challenging time.

“The quickly established Tourism COVID Recovery Task Force brought together public and private sector leaders, many of whom offered their expertise pro bono to help the industry recover. This coalition worked diligently to reopen the tourism sector in a measured and scientifically informed manner, ensuring that safety remained a priority,” he points out.

Minister Bartlett says that it is the result of “these collective efforts” that Jamaica has seen a quick and significant rebound in tourism, with the island again poised to welcome an influx of tourists for this winter season.

“Our careful planning and collaborative approach have paid off, and we are now witnessing the fruits of our labour,” he remarks, expressing optimism for the months ahead.

“Looking forward, we cannot overstate the importance of continuing to adapt and innovate in the face of evolving challenges. We cannot afford to become complacent. The world of travel is changing and we must remain agile,” he says.

He further highlighted the ongoing need for investment in infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainable tourism practices to ensure that Jamaica remains competitive in the global market.

He also emphasises the vital need to train and empower tourism workers, ensuring that they are equipped to provide exceptional service in a post-pandemic world.

“Our tourism workers are our greatest asset and we must invest in their development as we move forward,” he asserts, urging stakeholders to continue working together to elevate Jamaica’s tourism experience.