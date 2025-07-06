Jamaica’s Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair Meets With Interpol Secretary General (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister of Jamaica and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Secretary General, His Excellency Valdecy de Urquiza e Silva Junior, during a courtesy call on Sunday (July 6) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, ahead of the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, scheduled for July 6 to 8 at the same venue.

