Jamaica's Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair Meets With Interpol Secretary General (PHOTOS) July 6, 2025 Prime Minister of Jamaica and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Secretary General, His Excellency Valdecy de Urquiza e Silva Junior, during a courtesy call on Sunday (July 6) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, ahead of the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, scheduled for July 6 to 8 at the same venue. Prime Minister of Jamaica and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chair, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fifth left), makes a point during a meeting with International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Secretary General, His Excellency Valdecy de Urquiza e Silva Junior (right), on Sunday (July 6) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James. Mr. Urquiza paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister ahead of the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, scheduled for July 6 to 8 at the same venue. Also pictured are: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (fourth left), and Ambassador Plenipotentiary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Rocky Meade (fifth right).