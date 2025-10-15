Jamaica’s Population Rises by 2.8 Per Cent to 2.77 Million

Jamaica’s 2022 Population and Housing Census recorded a count of 2,774,538 people, compared to 2,697,983 in the 2011 survey.

Director of Censuses, Demographic and Social Statistics at the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Stacy-Ann Robinson, says this represents a 2.8 per cent increase in the population or 76,555 people.

The preliminary census and geospatial results were presented during STATIN’s Quarterly Press Briefing, held on Wednesday (October 15) at S Hotel in Kingston.

Ms. Robinson said an examination of the population change between 2011 and 2022 showed that St. Catherine recorded the largest population growth – an increase of 26,545 people.

Clarendon ranks second, showing an increase of 13,540 people, followed by Kingston and St. Andrew, with a population growth of 10,478.

Turning to population density, Ms. Robinson said 200 or fewer people per square kilometre reside in Hanover, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, St. Thomas, Portland, St. Mary, St. Ann, and Trelawny.

Manchester and Clarendon had a population density of 201 to 300 people per square kilometre, while St. James and St. Catherine had between 401 and 500 people per square kilometre.

In contrast, Kingston and St. Andrew reported densities exceeding 501 persons per square kilometre.

“Overall, Kingston and St. Andrew are the most densely populated parishes, followed by St. Catherine. The densest communities were found in St. Andrew,” Ms. Robinson said.

The Director indicated that the equivalent average annual growth rate of 0.24 per cent for the latest Population and Housing Census was the lowest recorded over the period 1970 to 2022.

Ms. Robinson noted that this was influenced by a 42.2 per cent decline in births and was further impacted by population losses due to deaths.

She explained that demographic movements are influenced by births, deaths and migration.

“Between 1970 and 1982, that intercensal period, births was 747,788. However, between 2011 and 2022, births declined to 432,018. Deaths in that same period was 188,993, but increased to 236,687. Net migration recorded 216,959, but declined to 118,776,” she detailed.

Jamaica’s 15th Population and Housing Census, initially scheduled for 2021, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Data collection began in September 2022 and concluded in December 2024.

To address the less-than-average undercoverage and ensure robust population estimates, STATIN employed a combination of advanced methodologies, including Global Human Settlement Population Layer modelling (GHS-POP), bespoke bottom-up modelling, and small-area population estimation techniques.