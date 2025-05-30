Jamaica’s New US Ambassador Arrives in Washington DC

Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon (May 28) to take up his position as Jamaica’s 14th Ambassador to the United States (US).

He will also serve as Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), which is headquartered in Washington DC.

The Ambassador-designate was met on arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport by United States Department of State Assistant Chief of Protocol, Nan Kennelly, and State Department Protocol Officer, Noelia Sales.

He was also received by the Jamaican Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Lishann Salmon and Jamaica’s Alternate Representative to the OAS, Delita McCallum.

Ambassador-designate Anderson succeeds Ambassador Audrey P. Marks, who demitted office in March after two tours of duty from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2016 to 2025.

She has been appointed a Government Senator and Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The new Ambassador-designate will shortly present his credentials to the Department of State and then to the US President.

He is looking forward to engaging the US Administration as well as the large Jamaican Diaspora and fellow OAS Member States.

His first order of business on Thursday (May 29) was a meeting with the staff of the Embassy.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Dr. Andrew Holness, has expressed full confidence in the new Ambassador’s ability to “champion our national interests abroad and building lasting partnerships”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith, who announced Ambassador-designate Anderson’s appointment in March, said it reflects “Jamaica’s broader diplomatic approach, which emphasises experienced leadership in key ambassadorial roles”.

She lauded his leadership and expertise, noting that these qualities “will also be critical in advancing Jamaica’s wider priorities, fostering deeper collaboration with the United States while engaging strategically within the OAS”.

With a strong background in Caribbean regional coordination, advising governments on national security frameworks and leading multinational security operations, the Ambassador-designate has also served as Major General for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Commissioner of Police, and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Jamaica.