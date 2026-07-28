Jamaica’s Longest Serving Senator, Professor Oswald Harding, Laid to Rest

Jamaica’s longest-serving Senator, the late Professor the Hon. Oswald Gaskell Harding, was laid to rest on Monday (July 27), following an official funeral at the University Chapel, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus in St. Andrew.

Professor Harding, who passed away in late June, was the first person to serve two non-consecutive terms as President of the Senate.

He also served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Several members of Government were among those who gathered to pay tribute to the former Senator’s memory today.

They include Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson; Opposition Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, who represented the Leader of the Opposition; and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Western, Everald Warmington.

During the thanksgiving service, the first scripture reading, taken from Isaiah 25: 6-9 was delivered by Prime Minister Holness.

Senator Scott- Mottley, read the second passage from Revelation 7: 9-17.

In his tribute, Mr. Warmington described the former Senator as a great Jamaican who was a “voice of reason” and a “voice of justice” in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

He noted that while many current Government and party members may not know of Mr. Harding’s history, he laid the essential groundwork and foundation that directly created opportunities that leaders today are benefiting from.

“Ossie was the longest-serving senator, the longest-serving President of the Senate. He gave his all,” Mr. Warmington stated.

Meanwhile, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Jamaica Senator and Past State President, Linval Freeman, thanked Professor Harding for his contribution to the Kingston chapter of the organisation.

He noted that at the time when the late Senator joined, the JCI stood as Jamaica’s premier organisation providing leadership and development training for young adults between the ages of 18 to 40.

“Many who passed through its ranks went on to become influential business leaders, community builders, and national policymakers,” Mr. Freeman pointed out as he noted that Professor Harding quickly rose through the ranks to become the chapter’s president in 1969.

He noted that many of the persons who joined the organisation in later years did so because of the legacy built by Senator Harding.

“He mentored many young members with sincerity and enthusiasm, always encouraging growth and excellence and always with a smile. We will forever remember Senator Ossie for his devotion to JC’s movement and for the gratitude he often expressed for the role JC’s played in shaping his political and professional life,” Mr. Freeman added.