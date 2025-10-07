Jamaica’s Justice Winston Anderson Hailed as Visionary at CCJ Inauguration in Trinidad and Tobago

President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Hon. Mr. Justice Winston Anderson, has been hailed as a visionary and a beacon of integrity.

Mr. Anderson, a Jamaican, was formally recognised during a special sitting held on Monday (October 6), at the Seat of the Court in Port of Spain, Trinidad, to commemorate his inauguration, three months after his appointment.

In her remarks during the sitting, High Commissioner of Jamaica to Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, affirmed that Justice Anderson’s distinguished record has prepared him to lead the CCJ with integrity, balance, and vision.

“Indeed, your long-standing service in this region has demonstrated your belief in and commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the continuity of regional jurisprudence,” she emphasised.

The High Commissioner noted that Justice Anderson assumes leadership of the CCJ at a pivotal moment, as the Caribbean grapples with interlocking challenges – security, climate resilience, and economic transformation – each requiring a jurisprudence that is principled, pragmatic, and people-centred.

“The CCJ is relied upon to continue refining Caribbean law, so as to protect rights, promote investment and innovation, and give practical effect to the promise of the single market and economy. Your lifelong engagement with environmental and maritime law uniquely positions you to guide the Court’s contribution to sustainable development and the blue economy that is our shared inheritance,” Mrs. Campbell-Rodriques stated.

She further highlighted the high regard in which Mr. Anderson is held as a distinguished member of the Jamaican Diaspora in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and affirmed that Jamaica takes pride in his accomplishments both nationally and across the wider Caribbean region.

“The Government of Jamaica remains confident that the Court will continue to achieve growth and prosperity under the leadership and wisdom of Justice Anderson. Please rest assured of Jamaica’s steadfast commitment to the values and mission shared by our CARICOM (Caribbean Community) partners as we aim to preserve the Caribbean region as a zone of peace and cooperation in the years ahead,” the High Commissioner added.

In her remarks, CARICOM’s General Counsel, Lisa Shoman, underscored the CCJ’s seminal role in providing the community with legal guidance, institutional support, and the assurance of impartial decision-making – particularly within its original jurisdiction.

She expressed confidence in Justice Anderson’s steady and learned leadership as he assumes stewardship of the Court.

“As President, you will preside not only over judgments but also shape the tone, integrity, and institutional strength of the Court itself. This leadership will be crucial as we navigate complex legal issues in an era defined by technological change, rapid social transformation, and global interconnectedness,” Ms. Shoman outlined.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, CCJ Judge, Hon. Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, said the President’s journey embodies a lifelong commitment to advancing the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and ensuring the delivery of accessible justice.

“President Anderson has long been recognised as a jurist of exceptional scholarship, unwavering integrity, and visionary leadership. His distinguished career from Professor and Deputy Dean at the University of the West Indies (UWI) to General Counsel to CARICOM, and his subsequent appointment to the CCJ bench in 2010, has been marked at every step by dedicated service to the peoples of our Caribbean region,” she affirmed.

Justice Rajnauth-Lee stated that Mr. Anderson’s colleagues have consistently noted and deeply admired the integrity that the CCJ President brings to the Court’s deliberations, particularly in navigating the complex legal issues.

“Under your stewardship, we are certain that the Caribbean Court of Justice will continue to serve as a beacon of hope, a pillar of integrity and a steadfast guardian of the rights and dignity of our people,” she added.

In his remarks, Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, Senator the Hon. John Jeremie, expressed confidence in Justice Anderson’s capacity to lead the CCJ with distinction.

The Attorney General recalled first meeting Justice Anderson during their tenure as university lecturers at the UWI’s Faculty of Law.

“Over the years, I came to appreciate and respect his deep commitment to the rule of law and to our Caribbean nation, to our Caribbean project. I wish him well in navigating, now, the challenges that lie before him,” Senator Jeremie said.

In his response, Justice Anderson said he was humbled and inspired by the kind sentiments shared by his colleagues and stakeholders.

“Humbled, because of the expression of confidence reposed in my appointment as the fourth President of the Caribbean Court of Justice; inspired because of the expression of assurance that under my stewardship the CCJ will continue to play a definitive role in the development of Caribbean jurisprudence,” he stated.

He acknowledged and thanked his colleagues and staff at the CCJ for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the first three months of his tenure as President, and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Court’s mandate with diligence and integrity.

Justice Anderson, the first Jamaican judge appointed to the Caribbean Court of Justice, was officially installed as President during a swearing-in ceremony held on July 6 at the Jewel Grande Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James.

He will serve a single, non-renewable seven-year term.