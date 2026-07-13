Jamaica’s Global Services Sector Positioned for Growth

Jamaica’s Global Services Sector, which attracts approximately US$900 million (about J$150 billion) in direct foreign investment annually, remains well positioned for continued growth despite recent challenges.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on July 9, President of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), Wayne Sinclair, said the industry remains one of the country’s most important economic pillars, generating significant economic activity and creating employment opportunities across a wide range of sectors.

“The industry globally continues to grow. We are a proven entity… so we still have quite a bit of space to grab market share,” he noted.

Mr. Sinclair pointed out that the sector’s influence extends far beyond direct employment, generating business opportunities across a range of industries, including transportation, retail, food services and other support sectors.

He further highlighted the industry’s resilience, noting that it was among the few sectors that remained operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and adapted swiftly to evolving circumstances.

Mr. Sinclair acknowledged that the industry has experienced a period of contraction in recent years, noting that the sector’s 10 largest employers have recorded a decline in workforce numbers since 2023.

However, he maintained that the challenges are not insurmountable and can be overcome through targeted action and strategic interventions.

Mr. Sinclair identified workforce training and development, stronger international promotion of Jamaica’s value proposition, and enhanced competitiveness as key priorities for the industry.

“[These are] within our capabilities… and I think we’ll be able to do [them] successfully if we move quickly and with purpose,” he stated.

Mr. Sinclair noted that while the global services landscape has become increasingly competitive, with countries across the Caribbean, Central America and Africa aggressively positioning themselves to capture a larger share of the market, Jamaica remains a well-established and trusted destination for global services investment.

He emphasised the need to continue showcasing Jamaica’s strengths in the global services sector, much like how the country consistently promotes its tourism product on the international stage.

“While we’re known and we’re a proven entity, if we don’t continue to put ourselves out there and promote all the things that we have going for us, we might suffer from an ‘out-of-sight, out-of-mind’ mentality in the marketplace,” Mr. Sinclair said.

He expressed confidence that, through decisive action and sustained investment in human-capital development, Jamaica can enhance its competitiveness and position itself to secure a larger share of the growing global services market.