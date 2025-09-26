Jamaica’s First STEAM Academy to Be Established in St. Catherine

Jamaica’s first Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Academy is being established in St. Catherine as part of the Government’s thrust to better prepare students for the jobs of the future.

Deputy Chief Education Officer for Core Curriculum and Support Services at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Winnie Berry, made the disclosure while speaking during the launch of Jamaica’s Young Voices Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Creative Expression Competition, held on Thursday (September 25) at Excelsior High School in Kingston.

Ms. Berry, who represented Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, informed that plans are underway to expand the number of STEAM academies to six by 2029.

These institutions will feature state-of-the-art facilities, advanced laboratories, and dedicated spaces for digital innovation, robotics, and the creative arts

“That’s a big deal,” she declared, adding that “the Government has already laid the foundation for the first STEAM Academy in St. Catherine”

Ms. Berry noted that the initiative aligns with broader education reforms, including the Ministry’s Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) Programme, which aims to modernise curriculum delivery and ensure equitable access to quality learning opportunities for all students.

She added that the education thrust also aligns with Vision 2030 Jamaica—the national development plan aimed at making the country the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.

“A central pillar of this vision is education, one that is relevant, modern, and capable of equipping our youth with the tools to navigate an ever-changing world,” Ms. Berry stated.

She stated that the Ministry’s emphasis on innovation is reflected in the launch of Jamaica’s Young Voices competition, which will engage students from grades four to 13 in poetry, short stories, visual art, and digital media.

“This competition is especially meaningful as it forms part of Jamaica’s preparation for the third voluntary national review in 2026. By engaging students in creative expression, we are saying to them, your voices matter… your perspectives are valued, and your creativity can help shape Jamaica’s progress on the global stage,” Ms. Berry said.

She added that outstanding entries will be featured in Jamaica’s official report to the United Nations in July 2026, underscoring the seriousness with which the Government values the contributions of young people.

“Be bold in your creativity, fearless in your expression, and proud of your voice. Whether through a poem, a story, a painting, or a digital artwork, let the world see Jamaica through your eyes,” Ms. Berry told the students.

In his remarks, Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, welcomed the competition as a meaningful platform for empowering young Jamaicans to contribute to national development.

He added that the initiative ensures the ideas of young people are not only heard, but actively incorporated into shaping Jamaica’s future development agenda.

Submissions for Jamaica’s Young Voices SDG Creative Expression Competition are due by December 19, 2025.