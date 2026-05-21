Jamaica’s First Disability Inclusion Advocate Appointed

Alister McLean has been named Jamaica’s first Disability Inclusion Advocate.

A respected youth advocate and public voice for disability rights, Mr. McLean is widely recognised for using his lived experience to challenge stigma, promote accessibility and advance equal opportunity, consistently demonstrating that disability is not inability.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the announcement during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 19.

“He will support me and the Ministry in advancing awareness, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and promoting policies that protect rights and expand opportunity for all,” he said.

He noted that the appointment represents a deliberate and meaningful step towards reducing barriers, promoting dignity, and improving the welfare and livelihoods of persons with disabilities across the nation.