Jamaica’s Decline In Murders Boosting Investor Confidence, Says Seiveright

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright says the reduction in crime in Jamaica is boosting investor confidence and helping to reshape international perceptions.

Speaking at the recently concluded 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, Mr. Seiveright noted that safer communities reduce business costs, boost productivity and attract global capital to Jamaica’s growth corridors.

“Crime has for decades imposed a significant economic cost on Jamaica. It affected investor confidence, increased operating costs, reduced productivity and shaped perceptions of our country internationally,” he said.

The State Minister cited a three-year downward trajectory in murders, with murders declining by eight per cent in 2023, 19 per cent in 2024, and 43 per cent in 2025.

“We have effectively cut murders in half over the last two years,” Mr. Seiveright told delegates, stressing that the trend reflects deliberate policy decisions.

The State Minister credited Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, the Jamaica Constabulary Force and other security agencies for maintaining focus through Plan Secure Jamaica, supported by $90 billion invested in improving the national security architecture.

“Crime is not simply a security issue. It is an economic issue,” he said, noting that every reduction in violence strengthens productivity, lowers costs and makes Jamaica more competitive.

Mr. Seiveright also highlighted broader economic gains, including net international reserves near US$6.5 billion and stable exchange rates amid prudent fiscal management.

He also pointed to international financing support of US$6.7 billion, which will be used to drive recovery, resilience, and reconstruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Mr. Seiveright also informed of current investments including Excelerate Energy’s US$1.055 billion acquisition of New Fortress Energy’s Jamaican LNG assets, Amrize’s purchase of Jamaica Aggregates, and major tourism developments with Moon Palace, Princess Resorts, Grand Palladium, UNICO, Hard Rock, and Harmony Cove.

Jamaica’s services sector now supports about 50,000 jobs, with ongoing expansions by GraceKennedy, Wisynco, Seprod, and PriceSmart’s Montego Bay store, among others.

“Investors do not base decisions on headlines from twenty years ago. They rely on data, trends, stability and confidence,” Mr. Seiveright said, urging diaspora members to help shift international perceptions to reflect Jamaica’s current reality.

“Come home, invest, partner, build [and] own. The next chapter of Jamaica’s story is being written now, and every Jamaican should have a stake,” he stated.