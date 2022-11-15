Jamaica’s Culture Lights Up US Capital City

Art, music, food, and other facets of the island’s rich cultural heritage were on full display in the United States capital city last weekend as the Jamaican Embassy in Washington DC continued its yearlong activities to celebrate Jamaica 60.
The ‘Jamaica Fest’ event, held at the historic Hall of the Americas at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters, brought together hundreds of Jamaicans and friends of the island residing in the District of Columbia, Maryland-Virginia (DMV) metro region.
The venue was converted into a grand market for the cultural extravaganza, with more than 15 booths showcasing a variety of Jamaican products, ranging from art and craft to delectable fare catered by the Maryland-headquartered Island Quizine.
Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Jamaica, Nicola Barker-Murphy, who was on hand for the festivities, said that “our heritage is world-renowned and a source of great pride to Jamaicans at home and abroad”.
“Our food, art, music, culture and heritage provide a stimulation to the senses and a wonderful reminder of all that we have to be proud of,” she added.
Chief Executive Officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) Andrew Wynter, who attended the event along with a four-member delegation, described Jamaica Fest as a great way of bringing members of the diaspora together.
He said that PICA handled more than 200 applications for both passports and citizenship by descent.
The event included an entertainment package delivered by popular Jamaican songbird, Ikaya Ras Slick and the Dutty Bus Crew band; poet, Dr. Claire Nelson; dancers, Karnival Bounce Crew; saxophonist, Maverick; and DJ Prince Royal;
Among the Sponsors were Grace Remittances, Jamaica National Money Service, Wray & Nephew, National Baking Company, EMD Sales, VM Building Society, Jamaica National, Jamaica Tourist Board and Wellspring Manor and Spa.