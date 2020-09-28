Jamaica’s COVID-19 update of Saturday, September 26, 2020

|
NEW CASES
|
24 HRS
|
OVERALL
|
NOTES
|
Confirmed Cases
|
163
|
6,017
|
SEX CLASSIFICATION
|
Males
|
83
|
2,741
|
Females
|
76
|
3,252
|
Under Investigation
|
4
|
24
|
AGE RANGE
|
4 years to 94 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|
Clarendon
|
6
|
346
|
Hanover
|
3
|
57
|
KSA
|
75
|
2,286
|
Manchester
|
7
|
270
|
Portland
|
3
|
255
|
St. Ann
|
4
|
228
|
St. Catherine
|
35
|
1,369
|
St. Elizabeth
|
1
|
144
|
St. James
|
15
|
397
|
St. Mary
|
6
|
144
|
St. Thomas
|
1
|
359
|
Trelawny
|
1
|
72
|
Westmoreland
|
6
|
90
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|
Samples Tested
|
702
|
76,748
|
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|
6
|
Results Positive
|
163
|
6,017
|
One of the pending cases from yesterday returned a positive result in the last 24 hours.
|
Results Negative
|
538
|
70,673
|
Results Pending
|
2
|
58
|
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|
Deaths
|
1
|
89
|
The deceased is a 69-year-old female from St. Ann.
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|
4
|
Deaths under investigation
|
0
|
6
|
One case was confirmed as a COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours.
|
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|
61
|
1,706
|
Active Cases
|
163
|
4,153
|
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
|
–
|
48
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|
–
|
21,964
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
Number Hospitalised
|
–
|
117
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
–
|
25
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
6
|
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|
Imported
|
0
|
480
|
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|
0
|
333
|
Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|
1
|
771
|
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|
0
|
236
|
Under Investigation
|
162
|
4,197