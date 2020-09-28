JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

Jamaica’s COVID-19 update of Saturday, September 26, 2020

Coronavirus
September 28, 2020

NEW CASES

24 HRS

OVERALL

NOTES

Confirmed Cases

163

6,017

SEX CLASSIFICATION

Males

83

2,741

Females

76

3,252

Under Investigation

4

24

AGE RANGE

4 years to 94 years

1 day to 104 years

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

Clarendon

6

346

Hanover

3

57

KSA

75

2,286

Manchester

7

270

Portland

3

255

St. Ann

4

228

St. Catherine

35

1,369

St. Elizabeth

1

144

St. James

15

397

St. Mary

6

144

St. Thomas

1

359

Trelawny

1

72

Westmoreland

6

90

COVID-19 TESTING

Samples Tested

702

76,748

Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

6

Results Positive

163

6,017

One of the pending cases from yesterday returned a positive result in the last 24 hours.

Results Negative

538

70,673

Results Pending

2

58

DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS

Deaths

1

89

The deceased is a 69-year-old female from St. Ann.

Coincidental Deaths

0

4

Deaths under investigation

0

6

One case was confirmed as a COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours.

RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

Recovered

61

1,706

Active Cases

163

4,153

QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT

Number in Facility Quarantine

48

Number in Home Quarantine

21,964

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

Number Hospitalised

117

Patients Moderately Ill

25

Patients Critically Ill

6

TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES

Imported

0

480

Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)

0

333

Contacts of Confirmed Cases

1

771

Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster

0

236

Under Investigation

162

4,197
Skip to content