Jamaica’s COVID-19 cases up to 1,192

Jamaica has recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases as at Wednesday (August 19), bringing to 1,192 the total number of confirmed positives.

Also in the last 24 hours, recoveries moved to 772, as two additional persons were released from care.

Of the 46 newly confirmed cases, there were 22 males and 24 females, with ages ranging from four (4) years to 76 years. They have addresses in Kingston and St. Andrew (13), St. Thomas (8), Clarendon (7), Portland (4), St. James (3), St. Catherine (3), St. Mary (3), St. Ann (2), Westmoreland (1), Trelawny (1), and Manchester (1).

As the National Public Health Laboratory moves to clear the back log of cases, over 1,300 tests were done today. Nineteen (19) of the new positive cases are from the backlog of cases from the period July 5-18 and 27 are recent samples submitted from surveillance being done in country.

Sixteen (16) of the 46 new cases were imported (15 who arrived directly from the United States and one (1) from India via the United States, all in early July 2020); 13 are contacts of confirmed cases and 17 are under investigation.

At this time, there are 419 imported cases; 391 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 88 are local transmissions not epidemiologically linked, and 58 cases are under investigation.

Some 646 (54%) of the total confirmed cases up to now are females and 546 (46%) are males, with ages ranging from two (2) months to 88 years.

There are now 336 (28.2%) active cases being monitored, including nine moderately ill patients and one who is critically ill. In addition to the 772 persons who have now recovered, 70 (5.9%) persons have returned to their countries of origin while 14 (1.2%) have died.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020