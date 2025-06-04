Jamaica’s CARICOM Chairmanship to Focus on People, Partnerships & Prosperity

Jamaica will be leading dialogue and action under the theme ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’, when the country assumes chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on July 1, 2025.

This was revealed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, during a briefing with the diplomatic corps at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (June 3).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will assume the CARICOM chairmanship from Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley.

Dr. Holness will serve for a six-month period up to December 31, 2025, when he will hand over the reins to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis, Hon. Terrance Drew.

During his chairmanship, Dr. Holness will host the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which will bring together CARICOM member states, associate member states, representatives from regional bodies and specially invited guests.

Senator Johnson Smith outlined that the meeting will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, from July 6 to 8.

She also unveiled the official logo of the conference, which features Jamaica’s national bird – the hummingbird, the colours of the Jamaican flag and the signature blue of CARICOM.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that the theme of Jamaica’s chairmanship, which will take centre stage at the 49th conference, “was chosen to ensure that we are able to address the challenges and opportunities of our time within the four pillars of our community – economic integration, human and social development, foreign policy coordination, and security”.

Senator Johnson Smith outlined, further, that Jamaica intends to place emphasis on how the community can deepen its collaboration within the context of a dynamic global environment to advance shared developmental goals.

“One particular area of focus for us will be security as we seek to increase focus on transnational organised crime, especially gangs, and how we enhance collaborative measures to tackle this widespread issue,” she stated.

“While the plans form part of a long-term strategy, we anticipate that any immediate progress in this area will also contribute to the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Haiti, and address their issues of heightened gang activity, which has exacerbated their multidimensional crisis,” she added.

The Foreign Affairs Minister shared that Jamaica will be holding a security technology expo alongside the 49th regular meeting.

“We are taking the opportunity to showcase the significant strides made by Jamaica in crime fighting, thanks in large part to partnerships and to the strategic use of technology,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

She explained that the security expo will be open to delegates and their technical teams, allowing for the sharing of tools and best practices.

Mrs. Johnson Smith also highlighted that the conference will be preceded by the 18th CARICOM road race, which will be held on July 5 in observance of CARICOM Day.

“Teams from across the region will be participating in this 10K or 5K run and walk, which is linked to the region’s continued promotion of healthy lifestyles among our population to tackle non-communicable diseases and promote health and wellness,” the Senator informed.

The road race will be followed by the opening ceremony and welcome reception for the 49th regular meeting, hosted by Prime Minister Holness, on July 6.

“On the 7th and 8th of July, our main business sessions will take place, and we will, in that context, deliberate on the important priorities of the region,” the Minister said.

Matters to be discussed in the closed sessions include the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), climate change and climate financing, food and nutrition security, regional security issues including the situation in Haiti and regional approaches to transportation, education, digitalisation, telecommunications, population issues and education transformation.

The key outcomes of the 49th Regular Meeting will be presented in a press conference at the end of the closed sessions.