Jamaica’s Bolstered Border Security Disrupting Criminal Networks

Through enhanced intelligence, advanced cargo scanning, and risk-based targeting systems, Jamaica’s border security agencies continue to disrupt transnational criminal networks and prevent the entry of illegal firearms and narcotics.

“We have significantly strengthened our borders, not only by intercepting threats but by modernising how we manage the movement of people and goods at the airports. It’s a much better service today than we inherited but, in fact, we have a way to go… it’s a costly process. We expect [it] to take at least 24 to 36 months to do it properly,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said.

He added, “We will… work with the Ministry of Tourism in introducing the electronic transfer approval, get the PNR (Passenger Name Record) system working effectively but we are much better than we were before.”

Dr. Chang was delivering the opening 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 21).

The Minister indicated that efforts are also being made to improve the experience for legitimate travellers.

“Through the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), we have advanced the ease and efficiency of processing at our airports,” he said.

Dr. Chang further noted that in close partnership with Jamaica Customs, the Government is strengthening coordination across ports of entry, ensuring that the borders are both secure and efficient.

“Jointly we have just completed a new C5 form (Electronic Passenger Declaration) which should be introduced, I think, in June. We are [also] going to use new technologies to further modernise the airport systems [and] our port facilities… the points of entry,” the Minister stated.