Jamaica’s Beauty Industry Projected to Earn Us$250M Annually

Jamaica’s beauty and personal care industry is projected to generate approximately US$250 million annually while continuing to grow steadily, according to State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright.

He noted that Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has identified beauty and personal care as one of the country’s most promising export sectors, citing the availability of local ingredients and Jamaica’s expanding manufacturing capabilities

“We have internationally recognised natural ingredients, such as black castor oil, coconut-based products and other botanical extracts. We have exceptionally talented hairstylists, we have amazing barbers, we have great makeup artists, great nail technicians, highly skilled aestheticians, and innovative manufacturers, and they’re all passionate about what they do,” he said.

Mr. Seiveright was delivering the keynote address during Friday’s (June 26) Jamaica International Beauty Expo opening ceremony at the National Arena in Kingston.

The State Minister affirmed that Jamaica has the talent to drive continued expansion in the beauty and personal care industry.

He emphasised that the challenge lies in transforming the country’s talent into globally competitive businesses that manufacture, export, and embrace e-commerce.

Citing global management consulting firm, McKinsey, he noted that the global beauty market is projected to grow by approximately five per cent annually through 2030, reaching an estimated value of US$590 billion.

“It is one of the world’s largest, fastest growing and most resilient consumer industries. So even during times of great global uncertainty, people continue investing in wellness, they continue to invest in self-expression, they continue to invest in grooming, and that resilience presents tremendous opportunities for Jamaica,” Mr. Seiveright explained.

He maintained that there is no reason why the next internationally recognised beauty brand could not emerge from Kingston, Montego Bay, Spanish Town, or May Pen.

“But achieving that requires something beyond talent. It requires professionalism. Professionalism means consistency, excellent customer service… it means maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety, and understanding that every satisfied customer becomes your greatest ambassador,” Mr. Seiveright said.