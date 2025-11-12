Jamaica’s Airports Facilitate 1,138 Flights in Hurricane Melissa Response

Between October 29 and November 10, Jamaica’s airports collectively facilitated 1,138 flights in support of commercial travel and coordinated humanitarian operations across the island in response to Hurricane Melissa.

These included 499 commercial passenger flights, 369 cargo, relief, and military flights, and 270 private flights.

“Of these, Norman Manley [International Airport in Kingston] accounted for 578, while Sangster [International Airport in Montego Bay facilitated] 369, reflecting strong recovery and sustained air traffic to support both commercial travel and ongoing humanitarian operations across the island,” Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said.

He provided the update during a press conference at Jamaica House on Tuesday (November 11).

Mr. Vaz noted that the nation’s airports have continued to operate steadily, maintaining consistent flight activity since their reopening on October 29.

The temporary closure on October 28 was necessitated by the passage of Category Five Hurricane Melissa.

“Thanks to everybody who worked with me to make this happen… the airports… Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Airports Authority of Jamaica, all of the handlers and everybody else. It’s a feat that must be commended,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vaz advised that electricity has been fully restored to the Sangster International Airport, noting that this will enable the facility to return to full operations shortly. He further informed that the sea-freight cycle has commenced.

“I’m yet to get the details but I can tell you that it is mixed with commercial and relief supplies through containers. I expect that to ramp up in the days and weeks to come, which means that our relief efforts will now be two-pronged, both air and sea,” the Minister said.