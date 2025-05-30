Jamaica’s Agriculture Open for Business

Jamaica is signalling the readiness of the country’s agricultural sector for investments with the staging of the upcoming Jamaica Agribusiness Investment Forum (JAIF).

More than 400 persons are expected to attend the event, which will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from September 17 to 19.

Under the theme ‘Sustainable Agri-Business: Global Reach, Local Impact’, the three-day forum will bring together global investors with local innovators for engagement, strategic partnerships, and to explore investment opportunities to propel sustainable growth and innovation in Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

It is being organised by the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Speaking at the media launch of the event on Tuesday (May 27) at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew, portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the forum will be “about sustainable agriculture, ensuring that Jamaica has global reach and that we see local impact”.

“I cannot think of a better way to usher in a new era of agriculture that focuses on transformation, that focuses on resilience, than launching a forum that focuses on investment,” the Minister said.

He noted that when the Ministry’s New FACE of Food campaign was being crafted, strategic areas of focus were on food security, agribusiness development, climate-smart technology, and export expansion.

“One of the things that was clear was that all of that would have to be led by our private sector. The Government has to facilitate, but the private sector has to invest, but for too long, agriculture has been very shy about going after its investment.

“Tourism has been very bullish about going across the world and bringing top investors to our space. Agriculture has to do the same, because our private sector has so many different areas that they can invest in,” Mr. Green pointed out.

Partners in the staging of the forum are Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM), Jamaica Broilers Group, the Coconut Industry Board (CIB), Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), and the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA).