Jamaicans Urged to Verify Voter Status and Polling Details Before Election Day

With Jamaica’s General Election scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, electors are being encouraged to confirm their voter registration status and polling information ahead of the big day.

Director of Elections, Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), Glasspole Brown, told JIS News that electors have several channels that can be utilised to verify if they are on the official voters’ List.

“First, for you to be on the list, you would have to be registered. As soon as you are registered, you would have been given a voters’ ID card. Apart from that, you can make contact with the different offices,” said Mr. Brown.

He further informed that in addition to contacting the various EOJ constituency offices or the head office on Duke Street in Kingston, persons may visit the Electoral Commission of Jamaica website to get information.

“You could go on our website, which is www.ecj.com.jm and click on query and then follow the instructions, and that could guide you as to exactly where you are registered to vote and the address of your polling station,” said Mr.

Brown, noting that this information will only be available if persons are on the voters’ list.

He also indicated that a little over 7,250 polling stations will be utilised across the 63 constituencies.