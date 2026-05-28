Jamaicans Urged to Use Mining Matters App Responsibly

Jamaicans are being encouraged to download and use the Mining Matters App responsibly, by only making relevant reports.

Launched in February of this year, the App allows citizens to make anonymous reports using photos and text, on mining incidents that may affect them and their communities.

Mining Minerals Policy and Community Relations Analyst in the Minerals Policy Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Geoffrey Mendez, said reports are reviewed before being released.

“The report does not appear on the dashboard immediately because the Mines and Geology Division (MGD) has to clear it, because we want to protect the public. People can be malicious and material that is not fit for persons generally to look at. So, the MGD goes through to say this is a genuine complaint and this is a picture that will not offend anybody before they release it on the dashboard,” he said, in a recent interview with JIS News.

The App was created by the Minerals Policy Unit and is managed by the MGD of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Mr. Mendez explained that the App allows persons to track how reports are being addressed.

“Persons can follow in real time the stage that it is in terms of investigation. So, the MGD will see a message that appears to say, your complaint has been received and we are working on it and as soon as the information on resolving the problem is available, it is put on the dashboard so persons can see the development and the resolution of the complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mendez said once the investigation stage is reached, inspectors from the MGD will inspect the mines.

“Once a complaint comes in, these are the persons who will visit and seek to resolve it. They go out to ensure that operators are working within the ambit of the law. It could be an issue to be resolved by another entity. Say, for example, it’s an illegal operation – that would involve the police; if it’s an environmental issue it may involve the National Environment and Planning Agency. So there is also a collaboration that has

Currently the Mining Matters App is available for download in the Google Play Store.