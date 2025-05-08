Jamaicans Urged to Unite to Protect Well-Being of Children

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is calling for Jamaicans across all sectors of society to unite in safeguarding the rights and well-being of children.

Addressing the Child Month national church service held on Saturday (May 3) at the Northern Caribbean University Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mandeville, Community Relations Education Officer from Region five, Aneita Bailey, said citizens must be vigilant, compassionate, and proactive in their efforts to combat all forms of child abuse and exploitation.

“We must act with intention to create a safe environment where every child can live free from harm,” she said.

“As Jamaica celebrates Child Month, the primary message is clear; protecting children is a shared responsibility that requires active participation from all sectors of society,” Ms. Bailey added.

“Let us recommit ourselves today to building a Jamaica where every child is seen, heard, protected, and empowered to reach their full potential,” she emphasised.

Ms. Bailey, who represented portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the Ministry remains resolute in its commitment to advancing national policies, programmes and partnerships that uphold the rights of children and foster their holistic development.

She noted that this year’s Child Month theme, ‘Act Now! Stand Against Child Abuse and Exploitation’, is timely, challenging Jamaicans, particularly adults and community leaders, to not only raise awareness but also actively intervene to protect vulnerable children.

“This theme serves as a compelling call to action,” she pointed out.