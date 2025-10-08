Jamaicans Urged to Take Mental Health Seriously

Jamaicans are being urged to take their mental health seriously and end the stigma surrounding mental illness, by the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) Mental Health Unit.

This call comes during Mental Health Week, being observed from October 6 to 10 under the theme ‘Community: Supporting Mental Well-Being Together’, with October 10 being marked as World Mental Health Day.

During a mental health awareness workshop, held at Bethlehem Moravian College in Malvern, St. Elizabeth, on Tuesday, October 7, Mental Health Officer, Odean Forbes, told JIS News that there has been an increase of about 100 new patients each month, compared to the previous year.

“We’re then looking at 1,200 patients for the year that are new. If St Elizabeth alone is experiencing this, then check a larger parish, or even a smaller parish might be showing this increase,” Mr. Forbes said.

He pointed out that many factors are contributing to this increase, including the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, unresolved personal trauma, substance abuse, domestic violence, and the pressures of social media.

“There’s no good health without good mental health, and I would want the entire country to zoom in on what we are doing, because there is a silent voice, and nobody is able to hear that voice until something happens and the entire community cries,” Mr. Forbes said.

“Also, persons who think that they have a form of mental illness, don’t get silent, don’t feel discriminated; speak out and reach out to persons [who] are able to provide that care, strength and help them through some of the darkest moments,” he added.

The workshop formed part of Mental Health Week, which is the annual observance that serves to focus on mental health professionals and patients, while raising awareness about the importance of mental wellness globally.

“There’s a mental health hotline and suicide hotline – 888 NEW LIFE (639-5433) – where you can call in and speak to professionals and get the help that you deserve and require,” Mr. Forbes noted.

The Dean responsible for social sciences at the college, Isaac Onywere, welcomed the intervention.

He said that while the institution provides some guidance through counselling and religious support, professional help was lacking. As such, he said the workshop was timely and well received, as it gave students and staff the opportunity to better prepare to deal with their mental health.

“So, I think it was a beneficial workshop,” Mr. Onywere added.

Student, Ashli Alvaranga, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education, specialising in secondary mathematics, pointed out that the event helped students identify personal challenges and provided realistic strategies to manage stress.

She added that the discussion helped to reduce the stigma around seeking help, particularly for teachers who are expected to show emotional stability in the classroom.

The week’s activities across St. Elizabeth included a church service, an adolescent mental health workshop at Maggotty High School, and the symposium at Bethlehem Moravian.