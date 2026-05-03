Jamaicans Urged to Take Advantage of Training Opportunities at Heart/NSTA Trust

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is urging Jamaicans to take advantage of training opportunities offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust, as the Government expands access to skills development.

She said that HEART remains a critical pathway for young people seeking to improve their lives.

“We believe every young person should have an opportunity… if you want to make something of yourself, HEART is here and we’re here to work with you,” she said.

The Minister was speaking at the recent Amber HEART Academy Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2026 at the HEART Eastern TVET Institute in Stony Hill, St. Andrew.

Congratulating the graduates, she encouraged them not to view their achievement as an endpoint, but as the beginning of continued growth and contribution to the economy.

She reminded them that “come June 1 [2026], HEART becomes free up to Level Five… so you can get a bachelor’s degree from HEART for free.”

The Minister further encouraged the graduates to promote the institution’s offerings.

“I need you to be ambassadors… tell your friends and your family that we are trying with them at HEART,” she said.

The Minister pointed out that several programmes have been introduced to remove barriers to participation, including stipends, transportation support and workplace exposure.

She cited Apprenticeship 3.0, which will allow trainees to transition more quickly into employment while gaining practical, hands-on experience.

“This is somewhat a hybrid that we’re trying, where we have the private sector very closely involved with HEART. You will move more quickly into a work environment, and you’ll continue the learning on the job,” she pointed out.

“We want to make sure our young people are able to get into jobs as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Amber HEART Academy programme, delivered in partnership with the Amber Group, trains Jamaicans in digital skills such as web and mobile application development, supporting the country’s shift towards a technology-enabled economy.