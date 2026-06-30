Jamaicans Urged to Stay Hydrated

Residents are being urged to take proactive steps to prevent dehydration and other heat-related illnesses, as Jamaica continues to experience unusually high temperatures.

Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, said the current heat conditions increase the risk of heat stress and heat exhaustion, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, older adults and persons who spend extended periods outdoors.

In an interview with JIS News, he underscored that prolonged exposure to excessive heat can result in heat cramps, heat rashes and heat stress, which occurs when the body becomes dehydrated and is unable to cool itself sufficiently to maintain a healthy temperature.

Mr. Miller noted that warning signs of heat stress include tiredness, lethargy, headaches, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, altered mental state, muscle cramps, excessive thirst and reduced urination.

He is encouraging residents to drink a lot of water throughout the day while limiting the intake of alcoholic and sugary beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

“We are encouraging people to take their water bottles with them because if you don’t consume an adequate amount of water, you can become dehydrated,” he cautioned.

Mr. Miller is also advising persons to wear light, loose-fitting clothes made from breathable fabrics, seek shade whenever possible and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

Additionally, he recommended the regular use of broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF), particularly for persons spending extended periods outdoors.

“That will help to protect us from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, and that can be reapplied regularly if you are sweating or spending a long time outside,” Mr. Miller pointed out.

He further encouraged residents to take frequent breaks during strenuous activities to avoid overexertion and reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Mr. Miller also called on parents to ensure their children remain adequately hydrated and urged all residents to monitor weather forecasts and comply with official heat advisories.