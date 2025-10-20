Jamaicans Urged To Renew Commitment To Nation Building

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has called on Jamaicans to renew their commitment to nation building by safeguarding the country’s heritage and advancing the ideals championed by the nation’s heroes.

He was speaking during the St. James National Heroes Day Civic and Awards Ceremony held at Sam Sharpe Square on Monday (Oct.20).

The event saw 17 persons being recognised for their outstanding contribution to national development in the areas of community service, justice, education, tourism, and other fields.

Mayor Vernon said Jamaica’s heritage carries a “grave responsibility,” reminding citizens that it was built on the endurance and sacrifice of the country’s forebears.

“Heritage is…the inheritance of a people who endured slavery, resisted colonialism, and built a sovereign nation,” he pointed out.

He said that as Jamaicans celebrate the nation’s proud and bold heritage, they must ensure that the struggles of the past continue to inspire action in the present.

“As the journey continues, our mission must be to protect and enhance that inheritance and to build the resolve for a future worthy of their sacrifice,” the Mayor said, emphasising that the contributions of the island’s National Heroes must continue to guide national progress.

He said that the journey must include constitutional reform, noting that the process must not be delayed.

“Our forebears fought for freedom and now we must finish the work,” he said.

“Let us move from colonial remnants to Caribbean renaissance. Heritage calls us to act. It demands that we build a Jamaica where every child can learn, every citizen can earn, every elder can rest, and every voice can be heard,” the Mayor declared.

He congratulated this year’s Heroes Day award recipients and commended them for their service to the parish and the wider society.

“Today, we honour service. Congratulations to our local leaders for outstanding dedication in public and private spheres,” he said.

The Mayor extended special commendations to the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, who received the Key to the City of Montego Bay for their decades of compassionate service to schools, clinics, and communities.

Their legacy includes establishing schools like Mount Alvernia High, Mount Alvernia Preparatory, and Chetwood Primary.

The Mayor further encouraged young people to become custodians of Jamaica’s legacy by embracing education, innovation, and service.

He closed his address with a call for collective renewal, urging citizens to “walk old paths with new purpose” as the nation continues to thrive.

“May God continue to ensure our country prospers as a nation, true to its history and bold for its future,” he said.